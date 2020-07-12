Commentary: Concerns About Process County Used In Planning For Las Cruces Area Triage Center

Commentary: Some respected local behavioral health experts fear the County will make a huge mistake Tuesday by going forward with Recovery International to run the long-vacant Crisis Triage Center; but the County officials who’ve worked on this longest and hardest say RI is the right choice ─ “and we’re lucky to have them.”

Smart people who want the County to choose its best path have very different roadmaps.

Certainly the optics are problematic. Instead of publishing an RFP, the County (using a statutory exception) paid RI $50,000 for a plan, based on which the parties would now negotiate a contract if the Commission approves.

In 2013, Governor Martinez savaged mental-health providers here, using false or hugely exaggerated allegations, and replaced them with an Arizona outfit with which her people had been talking even before suspending the local agencies. The Arizona outfit found disappointing profits and quickly fled. We’re still recovering from the damage.

The face of RI (another Arizona company) is Dr. Wayne Lindstrom, who was involved in that earlier saga. Martinez hired him after suspending those companies, but to some folks his presence alone might almost be a deal-breaker. County officials say Lindstrom was just helping to pick up the pieces; but others complain his conduct then was unhelpful.

County officials say RI, which runs 12 other crisis centers, wrote the book. RI was one of several co-writers of the well-regarded SAMHSA Guidelines. Critics say half the “business plan” we paid RI $50K to write was cribbed from the Guidelines, to which access is free. County HHS Director Jamie Michaels says beyond the portion tracking the Guidelines, the plan contains more than $50,000 worth of good ideas and knowledge.

Commissioner Shannon Reynolds and others ask why we paid $50,000 for a “plan” when the RFP Process might have yielded more than one set of good ideas – free. Michaels and County Manager Fernando Macias say they initially lacked the detailed knowledge to write an RFP and sought RI’s expertise, then were so impressed, and developed such a good relationship with RI, that they opted to recommend moving forward with RI.

People say RI relies too heavily on peers with “lived experience”; that RI would have a psychologist or psychiatrist on duty just 15% of the time, mostly by telemedicine; and that obtaining necessary licenses and certifications in New Mexico could take a year or two – and that we’d pay for it. Michaels says that RI’s experience and the State’s desire to get the center open would shorten that process to a few months, and that hiring a local person certified in peer crisis counseling would eliminate part of the potential delay. Maybe.

There are many more issues, including how RI would mesh with the local mental health community, and that the Triage Center is just one of four “core elements” of an effective behavioral health crisis system. The LC3 Behavioral Health Collaborative – with representatives from 60 entities here – wrote the County a long memo suggesting that providing “comprehensive and continuous care” embedded in strong knowledge of the community is essential. The message was: Slow down! Coordinate.

Two capable county commissioners appear strongly against negotiating this sole-source contract with RI. Some capable staff strongly favor it.

I’m not sure the Commission has adequately considered community concerns, which are sometimes expressed delicately because the County funds local agencies. For the sake of our community health and well-being, let’s get this right.