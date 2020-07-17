Cloth Face Coverings To Be Distributed In Las Cruces

Doña Ana County Sheriff Kim Stewart will again give away cloth face coverings to residents, curbside at the main station, 845 North Motel Blvd., on Friday, July 24 from 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m., while supplies last.

Interested parties must remain in their vehicle and may enter and exit the driveway in front of the Sheriff’s Office. A maximum of 10 masks per vehicle will be provided, curbside.

The New Mexico Department of Homeland Security and Emergency Management donated thousands of face coverings to DASO for public distribution.

Wearing a face covering, along with social distancing and thorough hand-washing, help mitigate the spread of COVID-19.

For more information, please call the Dona Ana Sheriff’s Office at 575-525-1911.