Clerk’s Office Announces Trainings and Outreach Events for 2020 Primary Election

The Doña Ana County Clerk’s Office is hosting two, after-business-hours Voter Registration Agent trainings for the 2020 Primary Election. New Mexico Election Law states that if you would like to register voters, you must be registered as a Third-Party Registration Agent through the Secretary of State or the County Clerk.

The first training is scheduled for Tuesday February 25th from 5:30 pm to 7:30 pm, at the Doña Ana County Government Center. The second training is scheduled for March 17th from 5:30 pm to 7:30 pm, at the Doña Ana County Government Center. The training is free and space is limited.

In addition, the Clerk’s Office is also hosting a Candidate Informational Session on March 12th from 5:30 pm to 7:30 pm at the Doña Ana County Government Center. The session will provide information about the upcoming 2020 Primary Election, as well as basic election process information. The event is free and open to the public.

Also scheduled are more informal events. Coffee with the Clerk is a unique opportunity to sit down with County Clerk, Amanda López Askin, and ask questions about the upcoming 2020 Primary Election. Two upcoming Coffee with the Clerk events are scheduled for February 27th from 9:00 am to 10:30 am and on April 30th from 9:00 am to 10:30 am at the Main Street Vintage Mercado.

“Our office is dedicated to providing voter outreach, registration and education to our community,” stated Clerk Amanda López Askin. “We want voters to have as many opportunities to feel invited into and informed about our electoral process.”

For more information about upcoming events or to learn about the qualifications to become a Voter Registration Agent please visit: dacelections.com. Check your voter registration, register, and learn what districts you live in at NMVote.org.