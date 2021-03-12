Clean fuel standard wins approval by New Mexico Senate

SANTA FE, N.M. (AP) — New Mexico’s state Senate has approved a bill to create a clean fuel standard that environmentalists and Democratic Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham say would move the state closer to reaching its carbon reduction goals.

Endorsed on a 25-14 vote, the proposed legislation calls for a gradual reduction in the carbon intensity of transportation fuels and applies to companies that refine, blend or import transportation fuels. The bill from Democratic Sen. Mimi Stewart of Albuquerque now moves to the Democrat-led House for consideration. Stewart says the state has to reduce pollution linked to the transportation sector to meet its goals for reducing greenhouse gas emissions.