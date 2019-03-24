"Citizen Science" Event Wednesday in Las Cruces

The Museum of Nature & Science, in partnership with KRWG at New Mexico State University, presents “Become a Citizen Scientist Workshop” at the Munson Center, 975 S. Mesquite St., at 1:30 p.m. Wednesday, March 27. The workshop is free and open to the public.

Science is for everyone! Learn how you can be a citizen scientist in your own backyard in this one-hour workshop for all levels of interest and ability. You’ll be introduced to four projects collecting data from people like you in our area: The Great Sunflower Project, SciStarter, Celebrate Urban Birds, and Nature’s Notebook. Your observations can contribute to national and international research projects, in just a few easy steps.

The Museum of Nature & Science is located at 411 N. Main Street and is open Tuesday through Friday from 10 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. and Saturday from 9 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. For additional information, visit the website at: http://las-cruces.org/museums or call 575/522-3120.

KRWG-TV will present the "American Spring LIVE" three-night event at 7pm on April 29, 30, and May 1. In addition, a local broadcast, "Issues and Answers: Citizen Science" will air on April 11 at 7pm.

This material is based upon work supported by the National Science Foundation under Grant No. 1811511. Any opinions, findings and conclusions or recommendations expressed in this material are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the views of the National Science Foundation.