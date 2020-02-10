Childcare Expo Coming to Las Cruces DACC East Mesa Campus

Las Cruces – Dona Ana Community College (DACC) will host an Expo to provide information about existing childcare resources for parents, including those attending DACC. Here is a statement from DACC:

The Expo will take place in the commons area of the Student Resources Building on the East Mesa campus on February 20, 2020 from 10 am to 1 pm.

Groups confirmed to attend include child care providers and other children support service programs including the Children, Youth and Families Department Childcare Assistance Program (CYFD), the New Mexico Department of Health Women, Infants and Children program (WIC), the New Mexico Human Services Department Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP), Tresco Tots, Aprendamos, and Meca Therapies. All childcare providers are invited and can contact Vice President for Student Services Ike Ledesma at 527-7530 or iledesma@dacc.nmsu.edu for more information.

“We know there is a need among some current DACC students for childcare services,” said Ledesma. “What we don’t know is how many potential students might not attend college because they don’t realize there are existing resources that will help them attend school and offer care for their children.”

All DACC current and former student parents are encouraged to attend. According to a report in Inside Higher Ed, childcare has been identified as a major hurdle for student parents finishing their degree. In the yearly DACC Freshman Student Survey, childcare is an issue for almost 100 students entering school.

“Childcare is important for the development of children,” Ledesma added. “It promotes emotional and social development, structure, language, math and reading skills and encourages curiosity in a child.”

What: Child Care Expo

Where: DACC East Mesa Campus DASR commons

When: February 20, 2020 from 10 am to 1 pm

Who: Child Care Services, non-profits, state agencies and parents