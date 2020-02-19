KRWG

Celebrating Career Technical Education In Las Cruces

By dacc 5 minutes ago

Las Cruces -- February is Career Technical Education (CTE) month which prepares students for technical careers through hands-on applied education. 

At DACC, 29 career fields are classified as CTE including everything from aerospace, to dental hygiene to welding. According to the U.S. Department of Education, CTE in New Mexico serves 56,895 postsecondary students and 62,859 high school students.

This education provides students with:

  • Academic subject matter taught with relevance to the real world, often called contextual learning.
  • Employability skills, from job-related skills to workplace ethics.
  • Education pathways that help students explore interests and careers in the process of progressing through school.
  • Second-chance education and training for the unemployed and those seeking to upgrade their employability skills.
  • Education to earn additional skills and degrees, especially when related to career advancement.

Options for career technical programs at DACC include:

Aerospace                                                                   Architectural Technology

Automation & Manufacturing                                 Automotive

Building Construction Technololgy                       Civil Survey & Survey Technology 

Computer Information Technology                      Creative Media

Criminal Justice & Law Enforcement                   Culinary Arts

Cyber Security                                                            Dental Assistant

Dental Hygiene                                                           Diagnostic Medical Sonography

Electrical Line Wrker                                                 Electronics

Emergency Medical Services                                     Fire Science & Investigations

Health Care                                                                 Health Information Technology

Hospitality & Tourism                                               HVAC & Refrigeration

Office Administration                                                Patient Care Technician

Nurse Assistant                                                          Radiologic Technology

Respiratory Therapy                                                   Water Technology

Welding  