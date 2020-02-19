Celebrating Career Technical Education In Las Cruces

Las Cruces -- February is Career Technical Education (CTE) month which prepares students for technical careers through hands-on applied education.

At DACC, 29 career fields are classified as CTE including everything from aerospace, to dental hygiene to welding. According to the U.S. Department of Education, CTE in New Mexico serves 56,895 postsecondary students and 62,859 high school students.

This education provides students with:

Academic subject matter taught with relevance to the real world, often called contextual learning.

Employability skills, from job-related skills to workplace ethics.

Education pathways that help students explore interests and careers in the process of progressing through school.

Second-chance education and training for the unemployed and those seeking to upgrade their employability skills.

Education to earn additional skills and degrees, especially when related to career advancement.

Options for career technical programs at DACC include:

Aerospace Architectural Technology

Automation & Manufacturing Automotive

Building Construction Technololgy Civil Survey & Survey Technology

Computer Information Technology Creative Media

Criminal Justice & Law Enforcement Culinary Arts

Cyber Security Dental Assistant

Dental Hygiene Diagnostic Medical Sonography

Electrical Line Wrker Electronics

Emergency Medical Services Fire Science & Investigations

Health Care Health Information Technology

Hospitality & Tourism HVAC & Refrigeration

Office Administration Patient Care Technician

Nurse Assistant Radiologic Technology

Respiratory Therapy Water Technology

Welding