Celebrating Career Technical Education In Las Cruces

Las Cruces -- February is Career Technical Education (CTE) month which prepares students for technical careers through hands-on applied education.
At DACC, 29 career fields are classified as CTE including everything from aerospace, to dental hygiene to welding. According to the U.S. Department of Education, CTE in New Mexico serves 56,895 postsecondary students and 62,859 high school students.
This education provides students with:
- Academic subject matter taught with relevance to the real world, often called contextual learning.
- Employability skills, from job-related skills to workplace ethics.
- Education pathways that help students explore interests and careers in the process of progressing through school.
- Second-chance education and training for the unemployed and those seeking to upgrade their employability skills.
- Education to earn additional skills and degrees, especially when related to career advancement.
Options for career technical programs at DACC include:
Aerospace Architectural Technology
Automation & Manufacturing Automotive
Building Construction Technololgy Civil Survey & Survey Technology
Computer Information Technology Creative Media
Criminal Justice & Law Enforcement Culinary Arts
Cyber Security Dental Assistant
Dental Hygiene Diagnostic Medical Sonography
Electrical Line Wrker Electronics
Emergency Medical Services Fire Science & Investigations
Health Care Health Information Technology
Hospitality & Tourism HVAC & Refrigeration
Office Administration Patient Care Technician
Nurse Assistant Radiologic Technology
Respiratory Therapy Water Technology
Welding