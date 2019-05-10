“Celebrate Music” –a Mother’s Day concert with the Mesilla Valley Chorale

The Mesilla Valley Chorale has been singing for Las Cruces audiences for almost half a century, and this Mother’s Day, they'll take listeners through a range of emotions and ideas in a concert simply titled “Celebrate Music.” Director Nancy Ritchey, who came to talk with Intermezzo host Leora Zeitlin at KRWG, said, “What I’m really celebrating through the particular songs are the good feelings of friendship, joy, love, and most particularly, a kinder, more tolerant, gentler, more loving world.”

The concert brings together tunes from the pop world, television (“Golden Girls”), musicals (“Willy Wonka”) and more, in arrangements for full chorus as well as women’s and men’s choruses, and with a range of vocal and instrumental soloists. Ritchey has been leading the group for 16 years, and in addition to explaining the process of choosing and acquiring the music, she talked about the joy of singing.

“This will keep you young!” she said she tells her singers. Between the breathing exercises and the singing at their twice-weekly rehearsals, she said that “within an hour, we are riding high and they go out of there feeling wonderful. It really is a healthy, happy, wonderful hobby to have.” Listen here for more about the concert and the ensemble:

A conversation with choral conductor Nancy Ritchey

