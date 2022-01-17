Cat Traps and Deterrents Become Available

LAS CRUCES, NM - The Las Cruces Police Department Animal Control Section will have cat traps available for pick up beginning Thursday, January 20 in order to assist with the Community Cat section of the revised animal ordinance.

The traps can be picked up at the East Mesa Public Safety Building, 550 N. Sonoma Ranch Blvd, between 8 a.m. and - 5 p.m. Traps will be loaned out for a one-week period and must be returned the following Thursday.





At the time of pick up, a Trap Agreement must be signed. Traps may be delivered to the elderly and/or disabled by an Animal Control Officer. The number of traps is limited so they will be loaned out on a first come-first serve basis.



Cat deterrents will also be available for those that would rather scare nuisance cats away. The deterrents are available to Las Cruces residents for a week period. Residents can see what deterrent works best for them before purchasing their own.

