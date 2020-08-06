Casa de Peregrinos needs Volunteers to Help Through COVID-19 and Beyond

An interview with Lorenzo Alba, Executive Director of Casa de Peregrinos.

Las Cruces, NM – On this edition of PUENTES a la comunidad, bridges to the community, host Emily Guerra spoke with emergency food program, Casa de Peregrinos Executive Director, Lorenzo Alba Jr. He says their motto is: “Food for today, hope for tomorrow!”

Alba would like to thank everyone for their support and donations with their numerous food programs, but they still need more volunteers and monetary donations to continue to help the community.

“Lucha 4 Hope,” a local food truck, is one of their most successful programs feeding the homeless at the Community of Hope. The “Children’s Summer Program” has been extended through September.

More information is available on their website casadepergrinos.org and on Facebook.