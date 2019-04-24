Candidate Announces Run For Las Cruces City Council District 2

Tessa Stuve announced she is a candidate for Las Cruces City Council District 2. Here is a statement from her campaign:

“I want to make sure that as Las Cruces continues to grow all communities are well represented and well served. District 2 is very diverse, the neighborhoods are filled with families of many different cultures, age groups, income, and education levels. All constituents deserve to have their opinions and concerns heard with compassion and gravity.”

Stuve and her husband have 3 children, twin boys and a girl, all attend Las Cruces Public Schools. She says “being a mother has helped prepare me for the demands of City Council. I have needed to jump into projects that are not in my field of expertise and produce a positive outcome.”

She is a graduate of EMERGE New Mexico, an organization that champions qualified women to run for elected office. Stuve recently worked the 60 day NM legislative session in Santa Fe to pass various bills related to health care and child advocacy, she serves on the board of Las Cruces Green Chamber of Commerce, and is a former independent small business owner. Stuve graduated from NMSU with a Bachelor of Arts in Government.

“I love Las Cruces and chose it to be my home for myself and my family. For the last 10 years I have served in various roles to help improve the lives of our community. I am running for City Council District 2 to bring a strong voice to our government and represent a perspective that is not often characterized, but much needed.”