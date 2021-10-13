Campaign-related funds in New Mexico see big money pour in

SANTA FE, N.M. — Political donations are pouring into special campaign-related funds for New Mexico state legislators in a nonelection year.

The Brian Egolf Speakers Fund that bears the name of the Democratic House speaker on Tuesday reported contributions of just over $300,000 since late April.

Labor unions representing educators and electric-utility workers figured prominently among major donors to the fund to help elect Democratic House candidates.

A fund overseen by House Republicans raised about $100,000 with major contributions from the oil industry. So-called caucus committees were introduced in 2019 by state statute. They can collect five times as much cash per donor as other New Mexico political committees.