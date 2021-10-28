Bus Strike Prompts Shift in Pick-Up for Students in Las Cruces Public Schools

Las Cruces Public Schools administration is working through transportation logistics after learning that union drivers with STS New Mexico went on strike Thursday morning. According to district officials, approximately 3,500 LCPS students depend on bus transportation to get to and from school.

Families were notified Wednesday evening that district officials were preparing for a possible driver shortage, maintaining in-person learning and shifting transportation priorities as necessary. Parents whose children ride the bus were advised to seek alternate transportation for their children, if possible. Students who could not attend school Thursday because of transportation issues would be given an excused absence, but still had access to assignments and instructional materials online.

The strike, according to union officials, is expected to be a one-day interruption in service to students.

“Keeping our students safe remains our top priority,” said LCPS Superintendent Ralph Ramos. “This shift in focus is unfortunate, but we are confident that it is temporary.”

Principals were preparing Thursday morning for an extended day for students. Parents have been advised to pick up their children after school. Service will not be interrupted for students in special education with transportation as a service in their Individualized Education Plan.

According to Ramos, this is a fluid situation and the status of drivers could change. Families are encouraged to check with their school or the LCPS website for information as it becomes available.