Bus Service Changes For The Las Cruces-El Paso Area

SCRTD is announcing that bus services are being updated in preparation for an increase in people returning to work. These service changes will occur primarily on the Yellow and Silver Lines, with minor modifications to the Red Line.

The Yellow Line will see the third time point previously located at the Sunland Park Casino, moved to Sunland Park City Hall. This will speed up service on McNutt between downtown El Paso and Riverside.

Further, all Westside Transfer Center trips will now operate solely from the Silver Line Monday through Saturday. Yes, the Silver will now operate on Saturday. This will allow transfers every twenty minutes to the Westside from the Yellow Line. Riders from Riverside can go to the Westside TC via a transfer at Sunland Park City Hall or trips from downtown El Paso can now transfer at Sunland Park City Hall too. This should be a significant improvement in service.

There will be no Sunday service until El Paso Sun Metro returns to service on Sundays. New bus schedules are on the bus.

The Red Route will have added trips in the afternoon from Anthony to El Paso with a new 5:00 p.m. trip and a 6:00 p.m. trip coming back as an express to Anthony. With the days getting longer and more people returning to work, these added trips should provide more rides and boost ridership. We are hoping to see ridership return to normal soon.

If you would like more information about South Central Regional Transit District, or would like to access the routes online, you can visit out website at https://scrtd.org/

If you have any questions or comments regarding the updates to the routes or have a general inquiry, you can email SCRDTcomments@gmail.com