From bus drivers to prom, New Mexico schools work to reopen

SANTA FE, N.M. (AP) — Educators across New Mexico are celebrating this week's announcement that teachers will be prioritized for vaccines and that full in-person learning will resume in the coming weeks.

There are logistics to sort out, from rehiring bus drivers to enforcing mask mandates. But it’s nothing compared to the nightmare of hybrid learning schedules, which required teachers to manage an in-person and online class at the same time.

School districts with less than 100 pupils have already held classes in person, five days a week. One school with 63 students in Lincoln County says students have respected social distancing and mask guidelines.