Branigan Cultural Center in Las Cruces Closed for Facility Improvements

The Branigan Cultural Center will be closed for facility improvements through June 30, 2021. Improvements including security, electrical, and ceiling upgrades will be completed in stages through the next four months. These updates will improve safety for staff and visitors, and increase capacity for utilizing new electronic and technological features in programs and exhibits.

While the museum is closed, you can still take part in museum programs and explore Mesilla Valley history and culture through our virtual offerings on Facebook or Instagram @LCMuseums.

For additional information and up-to-date notices on museum re-openings, visit the website at: http://las-cruces.org/museums or follow us on Facebook and Instagram @LCMuseums.