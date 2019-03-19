Border patrol announces 4th migrant death since December

EL PASO, Texas (AP) — Immigration officials say a Mexican migrant died Monday after he was arrested near an urban border crossing.

U.S. Customs and Border Protection announced the death Tuesday, saying agents arrested the 40-year-old man early Sunday for re-entering the country illegally. His identity was not released.

The migrant died at the Las Palmas Medical Center after receiving treatment for flu-like symptoms, liver failure and kidney failure.

It is the fourth death of a migrant in CBP custody since December, including an 8-year-old boy and a 7-year-old girl.

Border Patrol Commissioner Kevin McAleenan said this month that the system "is well beyond capacity, and remains at the breaking point."