Boost Your Budget Virtual Workshop by NM Aging and Long-Term Service Department's SHIP program

An interview with Kris Winterowd, New Mexico State Health Insurance Assistance Program NE Regional Coordinator.

Las Cruces, NM – On this edition of PUENTES a la comunidad, bridges to the community, host Emily Guerra spoke to the New Mexico Aging and Long-Term Services Department (ALTSD) State Health Insurance Assistance Program (SHIP) Northeast Regional Coordinator, Kris Winterowd, about how seniors, individuals with disabilities, and caregivers can access programs and assistance. The ALTSD in New Mexico has $30 billion dollars in benefits to help low-income people with Medicare that go unclaimed every year.

A virtual “Boost Your Budget” workshop on Tuesday, August 10th from 9:30 a.m. to 11 a.m. for eligible adults and caregivers to learn about benefits available to them such as the Medicare Savings Program and how to make the best decisions for their situation. Registration and information available by calling NM Aging & Disability Resource Center (ADRC) 800-432-2080 or on their website nmaging.state.nm.us.