Book Explores Profound Impacts Of Climate Change On New Mexico

University Showcase, Friday, 12/18 8a: New Mexico and the Southwest are grappling with profound impacts brought by climate change and those will only get worse, so how are we preparing? Journalist Laura Paskus has covered New Mexico’s environment for years and in her new book from University of New Mexico Press, “At The Precipice: New Mexico’s Changing Climate,” she explores the realities of climate change and the havoc it has been wreaking for years in the state.

That includes dying forests, super fires, shrinking water supplies, and average temperatures in the Upper Rio Grande Basin that are increasing at double the global average.

How will New Mexico meet these challenges and how could we position ourselves to be at the forefront of innovation in dealing with climate change?

