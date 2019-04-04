Body Found In Canal Identified

Doña Ana County Sheriff’s detectives are investigating the death of a man whose body was found near a drainage canal Tuesday afternoon near Pajaro Road and N.M. 28.

The man has been identified as Manuel Nieto, 55, of Chamberino.

Detectives learned an employee who works on the drainage canals in the area reported seeing Nieto on March 29. According to records, Nieto was released from the Doña Ana County Detention Center on March 26.

An initial investigation suggests Nieto didn’t appear to have experienced any obvious trauma. His body has been sent to the University of New Mexico Office of the Medical Examiner for autopsy to determine cause of death.

Information from Doña Ana County