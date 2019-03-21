Boat Sinks In Iraq, Killing Dozens During New Year Celebration

An amusement boat has sunk in the Tigris river, killing dozens of people in Iraq who were celebrating Nowruz, a joyous holiday marking the new year at the start of spring.

Video footage showed scores of people being carried away in the water's fast current as people on a nearby boat shout.

Iraq's health ministry says 55 people, including many children, are confirmed dead, according to NPR's Jane Arraf.

The flat-bottomed boat, which operates from a platform at an amusement park in the once ISIS-controlled city of Mosul, capsized, throwing hundreds of passengers in the river near the shore. Many people couldn't swim.

Mosul Mayor Zuhair Araji said the vessel had "reached its capacity," possibly causing it to succumb, according to Kurdistan24.

The mayor says he had warned the owners last week that the boat needed repairs.

