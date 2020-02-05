Board of Education Awards Dr. Karen Trujillo LCPS Superintendent Contract

The Las Cruces Public School Board of Education voted unanimously 5-0, to offer the position of Superintendent for Las Cruces Public Schools to Dr. Karen Trujillo from February 5, 2020 to June 30, 2022. Here is a statement from the district:

Dr. Trujillo came to the district in August of 2019 as the Interim Superintendent, bringing a wealth of knowledge and a long-time commitment to education in the Las Cruces community and throughout the state of New Mexico.

“Serving as the Superintendent of Las Cruces Public Schools is an honor. I want to thank the board for trusting me to lead this amazing team of educators. I am ready, the community is ready, and we have what we need to make a positive impact in the lives of our children.”

A graduate of Las Cruces Public Schools and of New Mexico State University, Dr. Trujillo has been a teacher, an administrator, a researcher, a Doña Ana County Commissioner, and most recently the Secretary of Public Education for the State of New Mexico. Among her many contributions to education, Dr. Trujillo is a strong supporter of Community Schools and founded Educators Rising New Mexico in 2015 to recruit high school students from across the state into the education profession. (https://educatorsrisingnm.nmsu.edu/)

During public comment at the board meeting Tuesday, many community members advocated for Trujillo, saying she is the best person for the job. “She is there for your students, she is there for your families, she is there for the faculty, and she is there for the staff,” said Dr. Susan Brown, Interim Dean for the NMSU College of Education.

Tracey Bryan, the Executive Director of the Bridge of Southern New Mexico, commented that Dr. Trujillo is respected in higher education and public education across the state. “As you guys consider a leader who really brings a set of assets to the table as your superintendent, you have that in Dr. Trujillo,” Bryan added.

LCPS board member Carol Copper said that she’s noticed a visible change in the groups of people she has personally met with, adding that people are now excited about education, “We have seen Dr. Trujillo behave and address people’s concerns and all their fears in a calm and thoughtful way on every subject.”

After the board of education announced Dr. Trujillo’s new title as Superintendent for Las Cruces Public Schools, she was welcomed with applause and a standing ovation from members of the community who showed their support for Dr. Trujillo during the public work session.