BNSF Railroad Crossing Closure Friday In Las Cruces

LAS CRUCES – The New Mexico Department of Transportation (NMDOT) District One has received notice of Railroad crossing repairs.

BNSF (Owner) will be making repairs to the railroad crossing on NM 373 “Union Ave.” starting today January 29th. These repairs will require the closure of Union Avenue at the railroad tracks. A detour will be in place on surrounding roadways, please follow signage. This closure is expected to be completed by 5:30 p.m.

The New Mexico Department of Transportation is committed to the safety of the traveling public and thanks you for your cooperation during this work. For updated information go to: New Mexico Department of Transportation at www.nmroads.com or call 511.