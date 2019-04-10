Blowing Dust Closes Portion Of Road Near Las Cruces

Extreme winds, blowing dust and limited visibility have forced a portion of Doña Ana Road to be closed Wednesday.

The closure is in effect between Harvey Farms Road and Alvillar Road. It is unknown how long the closure will be in effect.

According to the National Weather Service, winds topped out at 70 miles an hour in some parts of Doña Ana County. At least two structure fires were reported in that time, along with blowing debris and scattered traffic cones.

Residents who wish to report wind-related damage that could potentially be a hazard can call the non-emergency number at Mesilla Valley Regional Dispatch, (575) 526-0795.

For emergency situations, please call 911.

Information from Doña Ana County