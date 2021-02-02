Black History Month virtual events in Las Cruces

Starting this week, New Mexico State University will commemorate Black History Month with a series of free virtual events sponsored by the NMSU Black Student Association, NMSU Black Programs and the NMSU Library.



The events kick off Wednesday, Feb. 3, and continue through Feb. 26. They are open to all NMSU students, staff, faculty and community members, and will take place on Zoom.



“There is no doubt that 2020 was a tumultuous year, but time and time again, we have proven that as a community, we are undeniably resilient. Considering the number of valuable pillars and icons we have lost due to the pandemic, this year’s Black History Month celebration is even more meaningful,” said Kimberly York, interim director of NMSU Black Programs. “It is a time of introspection about what is really important in life and the value of life.”



York said this year’s Black History Month theme – “Honoring our Past, Rising to the Challenge, Empowering our Future” – is particularly fitting for today’s challenging times.



“As we honor those who have gone before us, we celebrate their lives and legacy because they have broken through barriers and created opportunities that were once unavailable to us. They have also reminded us of the importance to continue carrying the torch and taking responsibility for understanding and strengthening our rich heritage,” she said. “We look forward to having our campus family and community friends join with us in unity and celebration of our beautiful Black culture.”



The event roster includes a movie screening, a dance performance, a health fair, a poetry reading, and discussions on topics such as advancing the social justice movement and improving mental health. Each event aims to be uplifting while reflective of past and present challenges, said Kiara Holloway, president of the NMSU Black Student Association.



“Everyone experienced a great deal of hardships, loss and pain during 2020,” Holloway said. “Our ancestors went through a great amount of challenges in the past and have had many hard years, so as we honor them, we also will not back down from a tough year and rise to the top. We will build our own successful futures to create generations of wealth and happiness. I believe this Black History Month will demonstrate these beliefs and uplift the entire community.”



“Black Excellence in Higher Education,” a new podcast highlighting the contributions of Black faculty and staff at NMSU, will debut at 2 p.m. Feb. 3. Visit https://blackprograms.nmsu.edu/index.html for the link. New episodes will air at 2 p.m. every Wednesday throughout the spring semester.



A Real Talk Netflix movie party will take place Friday, Feb. 5, featuring a screening of “Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom,” a film based on the play of the same name by Pulitzer Prize-winning playwright August Wilson. The screening will begin at 5 p.m. (Zoom ID: 946 1455 0438).



“Creative Expression,” featuring the Ashe African Arts Collective in a virtual interactive experience of West African drum, dance and more, will take place from 5:30 to 7:30 p.m. Feb. 12 (Zoom ID: 951 2058 0321).



“Spoken Word: Weapons of Mass Construction,” featuring 2020 poet laureate Honey Bell-Bey, will take place at 6 p.m. Feb. 16 (Zoom ID: 945 9582 8613). Bell-Bey is a motivational poet, published author, youth and community advocate, and experienced trainer in the field of substance abuse, youth work, culture and other areas.



The Real Talk series continues Feb. 18 with a discussion with Eric House titled “One Movement, Many Platforms.” The talk will begin at 6 p.m. (Zoom ID: 939 8358 9086). House is an assistant professor of critical composition and writing studies in the NMSU Department of English, where he teaches critical writing and composition.



The Black Health Matters Fair will take place from noon to 2 p.m. Feb. 23 (Zoom ID: 945 6570 9586). The NMSU WAVE Program, Western Sky Insurance, Alcohol and Violence Education Program, Blue Cross and Blue Shield of New Mexico and other organizations will share valuable health-related information and resources. Patrick Turner, director of the NMSU First-Year Initiatives, will also host an interactive exercise feature.



The monthlong celebration will conclude Feb. 26 with the Real Talk lecture series and a discussion titled “Black Mental Health Matters.” The discussion, featuring insights from licensed medical professionals, will start at 5:30 p.m. (Zoom ID: 910 6936 8906).



For a complete list of events, visit https://blackprograms.nmsu.edu/events/upcoming_events.html. For more details, email blackpro@nmsu.edu.

