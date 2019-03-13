Bill to Move New Mexico to One Person, One Vote Heads to Governor

Commentary: Yesterday, the National Popular Vote bill passed the Senate Floor. This bill would move New Mexico closer to one person, one vote. House Bill 55, sponsored by Rep. Gail Chasey (D-Albuquerque), Rep. Daymon Ely (D-Corrales), Sen. Carlos R. Cisneros (D-Questa) and Sen. Mimi Stewart (D-Albuquerque), would allow New Mexico to enter into a multistate compact to award states’ presidential electors to the winner of the national vote.

“Thanks to the work of the House and Senate, New Mexico stands to join a host of other states in electing the president by popular vote. This is a critical effort to ensure that every vote is counted, and every voice is heard,” said Rep. Gail Chasey. “Currently, electors in a dozen swing states, representing less than a third of all Americans, choose the President. This bill would ensure that every voter in every state is relevant in every presidential election—making every vote count.”

Recently, the Colorado State Legislature sent a National Popular Vote bill to their Governor for consideration, joining 12 states and the District of Columbia that have jointly committed their 172 electors to the National Popular Vote. The National Popular Vote would not take into effect until enacted by states possessing a majority of the electoral votes—that is, enough to elect a President (270 of 538). House Bill 55 now heads to the Governor for consideration.