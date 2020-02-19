Bill to Modernize New Mexico’s Electric Grid Moves to the Governor’s Desk

Santa Fe, N.M. – Last night, House Bill 233, which creates a framework to modernize New Mexico’s electric grid, passed the Senate with unanimous support and is now headed to the Governor’s Desk. Here is a statement from the New Mexico House Democrats: Sponsored by Representatives Abbas Akhil (D-Albuquerque), Melanie Stansbury (D-Albuquerque), and Nathan Small (D-Las Cruces) and Senators Pat Woods (R-Broadview) and Mimi Stewart (D-Albuquerque), House Bill 233 will help bring New Mexico’s grid into the 21st century and ensure we can meet our communities' energy needs into the future.

The bill directs the creation of a grid modernization roadmap, the creation of an innovation fund for communities, and will enable our electric service providers to upgrade critical infrastructure.

“This bill is a game-changer for New Mexico’s energy infrastructure,” said Representative Melanie Stansbury (D-Albuquerque). “I am inspired by the team that came together to work on this bill—including our National Labs, utilities, coops, energy producers, environmental organizations, and communities. It’s been an extraordinary effort.”

“What we have done here could change the grid for the next 30 years and beyond,” said Representative Abbas Akhil (D-Albuquerque). “This bill will help New Mexico transition to a modern grid that is more resilient and secure and will enable New Mexico to meet its clean energy goals into the future.”

House Bill 233 passed the State Senate with unanimous support. It will now go to the Governor for signing.