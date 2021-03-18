Bill To Legalize Marijuana Heads To New Mexico Senate Floor

SANTA FE, N.M. — Legislation to legalize cannabis in New Mexico advanced Thursday toward a decisive Senate floor vote under a framework that emphasizes government oversight of pricing and supplies along with social services for communities where the criminalization of pot has led to aggressive policing.

The Senate judiciary committee advanced a Democrat-sponsored bill on a 5-4 vote amid stinging criticism from Democratic Sen. Joseph Cervantes, who fears the regulatory framework will create a powerful, government-protected monopoly.

The Senate has until noon Saturday to send a legalization bill to Democratic Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham. Legislators discarded a Republican-sponsored proposal that stressed low taxes and cheap consumer prices to stamp out illicit marijuana.