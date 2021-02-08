Bill calls for net zero emissions by 2050

LAS CRUCES - A bill sponsors say would set “nation-leading carbon reduction targets” passed in the House Energy and Natural Resources Committee on a 7-4 party-line vote Saturday, Feb. 6.

House Bill 9, the Climate Solutions Act, calls for a 50 percent reduction in greenhouse gas emissions from 2005 levels by the year 2030, and net zero emissions by 2050. It also calls for a 60 percent reduction in methane, carbon dioxide and volatile organic compounds. And, it would create the Climate Leadership Council to organize and lead the state’s efforts.

“Communities from across our state, representing New Mexicans of all ethnicities and backgrounds, are experiencing the existential impact of climate change,” said cosponsor, state Rep. Angelica Rubio, D-Las Cruces. “The Climate Solutions Act represents their collective efforts to ensure a just transition to a clean energy future where every community thrives.”

The bill now goes to the House State Government, Elections and Indian Affairs Committee.

Pandemic relief

Two bills designed to help those businesses and workers most harmed by the COVID-19 pandemic were passed last week in the Senate Finance Committee and have advanced to the Senate floor.

Senate Bill 1, cosponsored by Siah Correa Hemphill, D-Silver City, and others, would provide a three-month tax break for restaurants and $600 for workers earning $31,200 a year or less, through the working families tax credit. Senate Bill 2 waives the fees for liquor licenses for one year.

“Providing this relief to our hard-working families, many of whom have been on the front lines keeping their neighbors healthy and fed, is one way of acknowledging the efforts and sacrifices of our lower-wage earning workers,” Correa Hemphill said.

Both bills now advance to the Senate floor.

Military defense

Active-duty military and veterans would join other groups protected from discrimination by the New Mexico Human Rights Act under a bill that cleared its final committee hurdle last week and will now head to the floor for a final vote.

House Bill 113 is needed because some veterans and active-duty military have had a hard time getting jobs or finding housing because people are afraid they won’t be there for long, said sponsor Rep. Harry Garcia, D-Grants.

The state Workforce Solutions Department noted that if military members were included, nearly 10 percent of the state would have protected status. They also note that active-duty military are employees of the federal government, and are therefore exempt from the state Human Rights Act. Any discrimination claims would have to be filed through the federal Equal Employment Opportunity Commission. The bill passed the House Judiciary Committee on an 11-1 vote.