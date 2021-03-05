Bill advances to exempt New Mexico from time changes

SANTA FE, N.M. (AP) — New Mexico would eliminate seasonal time changes under a bill endorsed by the New Mexico state Senate. On a 22-18 vote Friday, the Senate endorsed a Republican-sponsored bill that would keep New Mexico on daylight saving time throughout the year and do away with spring and fall clock adjustments. The bill moves to the House, where the level of support for it is uncertain. Republican Sen. Cliff Pirtle of Roswell has championed the initiative since 2013 without success. He says time changes are disruptive and that many people prefer to have extra daylight in the evening.