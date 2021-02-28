Biden Climate Adviser: Texas Storm Should Be A "Wake-Up Call"

WASHINGTON (AP) — President Joe Biden’s climate adviser said the deadly winter storm that caused widespread power outages in Texas and other states is a “wake-up call” for the United States to build energy systems and other infrastructure that are more reliable and resilient in the face of extreme-weather events linked to climate change. Gina McCarthy, Biden’s national climate adviser, said in an interview with The Associated Press that the Texas storm “is not going to be as unusual as people had hoped. It is going to happen, and we need to be as resilient and working together as much as possible. We need systems of energy that are reliable and resilient as well.″