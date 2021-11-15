Biden boosts crime fighting efforts on Native American lands

WASHINGTON (AP) — President Joe Biden has ordered several Cabinet departments to work together to combat human trafficking and crime on Native American lands, where violent crime rates are more than double the national average. Biden spoke Monday at a White House summit on tribal nations. He is also asking the Justice, Homeland Security and Interior departments to work to strengthen participation in Amber Alert programs and national training programs for federal agents, and appoint a liaison who can speak with family members and to advocates. The administration also announced plans to pursue a 20-year ban on oil and gas drilling in Chaco Canyon, an ancient Native American heritage site in northwestern New Mexico.