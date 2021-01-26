KRWG

Biden Aims To Advance Racial Equity With Executive Actions

    President Biden delivers remarks on Monday in Washington, D.C.
    Kevin Dietsch / UPI/Bloomberg via Getty Images

President Biden is signing executive actions Tuesday on housing and justice reforms, measures the White House says will uphold one of his core campaign promises: to advance "racial equity for Americans who have been underserved and left behind."

In a tweet Tuesday morning, Biden said the actions will "push us closer to that more perfect union we've always strived to be."

According to a senior government official, Biden will sign executive actions that will:

  • direct the Department of Housing and Urban Development "to take steps necessary to redress racially discriminatory federal housing policies;"

  • direct the Department of Justice to end its use of private prisons;

  • and reaffirm the federal government's "commitment to tribal sovereignty and consultation."

Biden will also sign a presidential memorandum aimed at combating xenophobia against Asian American and Pacific Islanders.

The official, who spoke to reporters on the condition of not being identified, said "this is not the end of our work on racial equity," adding "we'll have a lot more work to do in the coming weeks and months."

Tuesday's measures continue Biden's rollout of more than 20 executive actions in his administration's first days.

