“Better Call Saul” to film a fifth season in New Mexico

Santa Fe, N.M. – The New Mexico State Film Office today announced that the television series, “Better Call Saul” will begin principal photography on season five this month.

“The fact that Sony Pictures and “Better Call Saul” are filming for a fifth season in New Mexico is a tribute to our professional crews, our climate, and our new package of incentives which make New Mexico the best in the country for this industry,” said New Mexico Economic Development Cabinet Secretary Alicia J. Keyes. “We welcome them back.”

“Albuquerque itself is one of characters in “Better Call Saul” and we welcome the show back for season five,” said Albuquerque Mayor Tim Keller. “Productions like these give our city a boost and employ hundreds of talented Burqueños.”

The production will employ approximately 375 New Mexico crew members, 200 New Mexico actors and 500 New Mexico background talent.

“Better Call Saul” is executive produced by Peter Gould, Vince Gilligan, Mark Johnson, Melissa Bernstein, and Thomas Schnauz. A Sony Pictures Television production and created by Gilligan and Gould, the series stars Bob Odenkirk, Jonathan Banks, Rhea Seehorn, Patrick Fabian, Michael Mando and Giancarlo Esposito.