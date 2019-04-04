Berino Man Arrested In Fatal Hit And Run Outside Las Cruces

Doña Ana County Sheriff’s detectives have identified the 16-year-old boy killed in a pedestrian crash Wednesday as Adalberto Romero. The man suspected of hitting him has been arrested.

According to crash investigators, Romero was attempting to get into the driver’s seat of his vehicle just after 8 a.m. on Aero Lane when a car, reportedly driven by 21-year-old Oscar Ivan Anchondo, hit Romero’s car.

The crash caused Romero to be thrown into the roadway where he was then hit by Anchondo.

Deputies say prior to the incident, Anchondo had reportedly been driving at a high rate of speed along Stern Drive when another motorist witnessed Anchondo attempting to run him off the road. The witness told deputies he tried to get Anchondo’s license plate information, but Anchondo was reportedly driving too fast.

Anchondo reportedly didn’t stop after his vehicle struck Romero. Deputies were able to locate him shortly after the incident near his home in Berino, allegedly trying to hide his car from plain view.

First responders transported Romero via ambulance to University Medical Center in El Paso, where he died before noon.

Anchondo was arrested and charged with vehicular homicide, leaving the scene, tampering with evidence, no insurance and driving without a license. He is currently being held at the Doña Ana County Detention Center without bond, pending arraignment.

Information from Doña Ana County