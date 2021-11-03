Becki Graham Wins Las Cruces City Council District 3 Seat

With 52% of the total vote, Becki Graham won the Las Cruces City Council District 3 seat.

Becki Graham has won the District 3 seat in the Las Cruces City Council race, replacing current Councilor Gabe Vasquez who did not seek reelection. Graham says that after talking to constituents within her district she wants to further prioritize public safety.

“I'm interested in continuing to look at innovative ways that we can help folks feel safer,” Graham said. “Not just from a law enforcement perspective, but also things as wide-ranging as public health, city infrastructure. So, lots of concerns about safety, and I would be excited to get involved in that.”

Graham also says she is interested in fostering greater economic development within Las Cruces, highlighting both outdoor recreation and tourism as priority areas.

“I'm an avid mountain biker, and I saw so many people getting out, and maybe discovering our public lands for the first time,” Graham said. “And I think that capitalizing on that from an economic development perspective is something that I'm very interested in pursuing.”