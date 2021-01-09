Balderas Calls On Pearce, Herrell to Back Dismissal of Dangerous Trump Election Lawsuit

Commentary: In the wake of this week’s domestic terrorist attack on the United States Capitol, Attorney General Hector Balderas today called on the Republican Party of New Mexico, Chairperson Steve Pearce, and Representative Yvette Herrell to support the dismissal of President Trump’s frivolous and dangerous lawsuit seeking to overturn New Mexico’s valid election. The party and its chair supported the lawsuit, making public statements that it was working directly with the Trump campaign to overturn New Mexico’s validly held election. Representative Herrell this week voted in Congress to reject the will of voters in Arizona and Pennsylvania.

“This lawsuit and the lies upon which it is founded resulted in bloodshed and the attempted overthrow of our democracy this week,” said Attorney General Balderas. “It is not enough for Republican leaders to issue hollow statements condemning the violence, when they have actively propagated the dangerous lies that caused these events. They should speak with their actions by immediately ceasing their attempts to undermine our democracy and our freedoms.”

The Trump campaign's lawsuit, like the many others it filed across the country that have been roundly rejected by the courts, attempts to overturn New Mexico’s validly held election. Attorney General Balderas is seeking to dismiss the lawsuit.