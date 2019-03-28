"A Bad Peace and A Good War" by Mark Santiago, Farm & Ranch Museum Director

An interview with Mark Santiago, Director of the New Mexico Farm & Ranch Heritage Museum.

Las Cruces, NM – On this edition of PUENTES a la comunidad, bridges to the community, host Emily Guerra met with New Mexico Farm & Ranch Heritage Museum Director, Mark Santiago, about his new book: “A Bad Peace and a Good War: Spain and the Mescalero Apache Uprising of 1795-1799.” The book challenges long-accepted relations between the Spaniards and the Native Americans in the borderlands between Mexico and the United States. Santiago concludes that the consequences of this war were negative for Mescaleros and ambiguous for Spaniards. Published by the University of Oklahoma Press, A Bad Peace and a Good War is Santiago’s 4th book available from online booksellers and in bookstores.

The Historical Society of New Mexico will present its top publication award, the Gaspar Pérez de Villagra Award, to Santiago on Saturday, March 30th in Albuquerque for his new book. The award is presented annually to the author of an outstanding publication in New Mexico or Southwest Borderlands history.