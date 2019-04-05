Averting Road Construction In Las Cruces

Zia Café’s owner Alonzo Burciaga went in with eyes wide open to the road reconstruction enveloping his newly purchased restaurant last September, but he also walked in with a vision. With more than 20 years of corporate grocery business under his belt, Burciaga explains, “It’s finally my chance to be an entrepreneur and treat customers right,” he said. With entrepreneurship comes innovation, which helps Zia Café (formerly Old Town Restaurant) - 1155 S. Valley – make it through the New Mexico Department of Transportation (NMDOT) Valley Drive road reconstruction.

Delivery service was the first bit of innovation. Through an active Facebook page, a call went out to customers that if they could not make it in and out of the road construction during lunch, Zia Café would bring the food to them. Delivery is available Monday through Friday, from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m.; it is free delivery for anything under $80.

Next, starting the first weekend in April: authentic street tacos - carne asada and chorizo – served from the Café’s back door. Look for the new offering Friday and Saturday nights from 5 p.m. to 10 p.m., supplemented with a snack truck and live music. Zia Café has a huge parking lot, and an owner willing to try new things. Burciaga says, “If that means I take my head chef to San Diego to show him how to make the best tacos, that’s what I do.”

Supporting business owners like Zia Café during the Valley Drive construction is key. The City of Las Cruces is doing everything possible to work with NMDOT to speed up the road work, while the Chambers of Commerce are working with Valley Drive businesses to encourage innovation.

Valley Drive businesses impacted by the NMDOT road reconstruction and wanting one of the City-provided blue signs with your business name, directing traffic straight to the business, can contact Hector Terrazas with the City of Las Cruces at 541-2508.

If you have questions or concerns about access to Valley Drive businesses contact project manager Ryan Tafoya at (575) 525-7313. Don’t move the orange barrels! That can impede traffic flow and cause dangerous situations.

Interested in hearing more about the construction? Come to the next NMDOT update at the Thomas Branigan Memorial Library on Tuesday, April 16th. For the most up-to-date information please visit www.valleydrive.net.

Submitted by The City of Las Cruces, which encourages residents to continue to support local Valley Drive businesses, and work with our local Chambers of Commerce in their efforts to provide support.