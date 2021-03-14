Average number of new COVID-19 cases in Texas decreasing

AUSTIN, Texas (AP) — Data from Johns Hopkins University shows that over the past two weeks, the rolling average number of daily new cases of the coronavirus in Texas has decreased by 42.5%. Last week, Gov. Greg Abbott ended the state’s COVID-19 restrictions, including the state mask mandate. The Texas Department of State Health Services on Sunday reported 2,347 new confirmed and probable cases of COVID-19 and 69 additional deaths. The department also said the number of hospitalizations continued to drop, to 4,093.