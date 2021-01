Robert Woodson, Sr. is Founder and President of The Woodson Center. The organization is working to establish violence-free zones in communities.

Robert Woodson, Sr. is an author and founder of the Woodson Center. Mr. Woodson joins us to talk about violent crime in cities and how his organization is working to establish violence-free zones in communities across the country.

Mr. Woodson is a 2008 recipient of the Presidential Citizens Medal. He is also a 1990 MacArthur Foundation Fellow. His new book "Lessons from the Least of These: The Woodson Principles" is out now.