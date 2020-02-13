Audit: Las Cruces avoided paying overtime to some workers

An audit shows the city of Las Cruces avoided paying overtime to employees who staffed events in addition to their regular duties. The Las Cruces Sun-News reports the audit accepted by the city council this month said $8,500 worth of overtime was not paid to Convention and Visitors Bureau workers. In addition, the audit found that employees were required to submit time cards excluding overtime hours. Records show the city paid out at least $20,824 in back pay and additional settlements to employees who worked overtime at city events.