ATV Crash Kills 12-year-old girl in Luna County

Deming, NM - On November 7, 2021, at around 2:15 p.m. the New Mexico State Police, was called to an ATV rollover near Columbus Road and Arizona Street in Deming, NM.

The initial investigation indicated that a 2012 Hisun ATV, driven by a twelve-year-old female was traveling north on a dirt road in an undeveloped lot approaching a curve. As the ATV turned, it rolled over. The twelve-year-old female driver suffered fatal injuries in the rollover and was pronounced deceased at an area hospital. A thirteen-year-old male passenger was uninjured in the crash. Both are from Deming, NM.

Speed is believed to have been a factor in this crash. Seatbelts were utilized, however, neither the driver nor the passenger had a helmet or safety glasses on. For the family’s privacy, NMSP does not identify children in a press release. This crash is under investigation by the New Mexico State Police.

Information from New Mexico State Police.