Attorney disqualified in New Mexico utility merger case

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (AP) — An attorney representing an international energy company involved in a utility merger in New Mexico has been disqualified because of an alleged conflict of interest stemming from ongoing contracts with the state attorney general’s office. A hearing examiner with the state Public Regulation Commission issued the order Friday, saying Marcus Rael can no longer represent Iberdrola in connection with the utility case. The order points out that the New Mexico Supreme Court has held that disqualification based on a conflict of interest claim should take place before any substantive hearings get underway. Hearings begin Monday on the proposed merger between the Public Service Co. of New Mexico and Iberdrola's U.S. subsidiary, Avangrid.