Atomic anniversary brings US nuclear official to New Mexico

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (AP) — The head of the National Nuclear Security Administration is visiting New Mexico this week as part of a tour of the nation's nuclear security operations.

The visit coincides with the 75th anniversary of the Trinity Test, which marked the world's first atomic explosion in 1945.

Administrator Lisa Gordon-Hagerty is scheduled to lead a commemoration Thursday at the historic V-Site at Los Alamos National Laboratory, where early testing and some assembly of the atomic bomb took place. Gordon-Hagerty has been spearheading the federal government's recent efforts to ramp up production of the plutonium triggers for the nation's aging nuclear stockpile.