Asylum Seekers Arrive at Former Armory in Las Cruces

The first group of asylum seekers to be sheltered at the former armory in Las Cruces arrived Wednesday, according to the city of Las Cruces. The armory is located at 1300 Brown Road.

News media is not allowed on the property but will be allowed outside the gate on Florida Court, which is off Valley Drive one block north of Brown Road.

In a statement, the city announced approximately 25 asylum seekers spent the night at the armory due to other area shelters reaching capacity. The facility is not yet equipped to process paperwork so it will serve solely as an overnight shelter.