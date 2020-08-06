Arts Council Will Move Into New Las Cruces Home In September

We are pleased to announce that the Doña Ana Arts Council will soon be moving to a new location in the recently designated Las Cruces Arts and Cultural District. September 1 will be our first official day in our new home at 250 W. Amador, across Water Street from the historic Amador Hotel and across Amador Avenue from the historic old Doña Ana County Courthouse.

We have enjoyed three great years at the location on Calle de Mercado in wonderful Mesilla. Our neighbors, The Las Cruces Bulletin and Paisano’s Restaurant have been fantastic. The Town of Mesilla has been so very welcoming and helpful. Eddie Binns and Binns Enterprises have provided us with a great home for these past three years that will be missed in many ways. ¡Muchísimas gracias a todos!

Still, the opportunity to have more space in a location with ties to history, to dining and entertainment, and to performance venues was impossible to pass up. We thank Georgette Malooley, Norman Todd, and their sons, Chris and Bobby Todd for working with us to make this possible.

What you will see in the new location will be a larger gallery and performance space, more open connectivity between the offices and the gallery, and more visibility from at least two busy intersections and three busy streets. We couldn’t ask for more parking availability on site or closer proximity to galleries and theaters in downtown Las Cruces!

We will also be back where we can more actively participate in weekly, monthly, and annual events in downtown Las Cruces, and we will have a large space onsite on which to stage some events of our own.

The grand opening is going to have to wait until we are well clear of the pandemic, but after September 1, we will be happy to show off the new space to individuals and very small groups wearing masks.

We say many thanks to all of the supporters who have been there for us the nearly fifty years since 1971, during the glittering Rio Grande Theatre years, during the difficult move in 2017, and during our very special time in Mesilla! This next chapter builds on what you have helped us do!