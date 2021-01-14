An interview with Diana Molina, Juntos Art Association Creative Director, Curator and Artist.

Las Cruces, NM – On this edition of PUENTES a la comunidad, bridges to the community, host Emily Guerra spoke with Juntos Art Association Creative Director, Curator and Artist, Diana Molina, about her recently published book: “Icons & Symbols of the Borderland: Art From the U.S.-Mexico Crossroads.” The book is based on a traveling exhibit of artwork depicting the border story from diverse viewpoints of several artists of the Juntos Art Association in El Paso, Texas.

Molina was born a half mile from the U.S.-Mexico boundary, she says “her own artwork across diverse mediums explores the limitations of life on the fringe while appealing to a universal audience.”

The next exhibit will be held in southern New Mexico at the Carlsbad Museum and Art Center from May to October 2021. Virtual studio visits are available on the Juntos Art Association website – juntosart.org. The book is also available on their website; at local bookstores; Barnes & Noble; Amazon; and Schiffer Books. There is also a Facebook page at Juntos Art Association.