The architectural style of Manfred Thierry Mugler

French fashion designer Manfred Thierry Mugler's signature style could be summed up in one Cardi B dress — highly constructed and outlandishly dramatic.

Mugler, who died Sunday at 73, launched his brand in 1973 and defined haute couture over several decades. He became known for his architectural style, defined by broad shoulders and a tiny waist, The Associated Press reports.

Mugler's theatrical creations made him a favorite of celebrities like Lady Gaga, Beyoncé, Diana Ross and Kim Kardashian West.

His knack for drama extended beyond the runways and galas. He was a dancer, an acrobat and a bodybuilder, and he was fascinated with the human body as art. In 2010, The New York Times described him as a "240-pound spectacle of muscle and nipple and tattoo."

Mugler's death was announced on his Instagram account. No cause was given.

He was the second legendary fashion icon to die this month. André Leon Talley died last week at age 73, reportedly of a heart attack.

