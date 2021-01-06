April Trinity Site Open House Cancelled

The Trinity Site Open House scheduled for April 3, 2021, at White Sands Missile Range (WSMR) has been

cancelled due to health concerns related to the Covid-19 pandemic.



The decision was made by WSMR Commander Brig. Gen. David Trybula as a precautionary measure to protect an expected turnout of more than 5,000 participants from throughout the United States and overseas, as well as

employees and volunteers supporting the event.



"It is with deep regret that we must cancel the upcoming Trinity Site Open

House that offers such a special opportunity to share our WSMR heritage with

such enthusiastic participants from around the world," said Trybula "But

with the continued health threat posed by the worldwide pandemic, it is my

duty as commander to ensure all available precautions are taken to protect

the public and our WSMR family."



The Trinity Site Open House on Oct. 2, 2021, is still scheduled to occur;

however, any decision to cancel the event will be announced immediately by

WSMR Public Affairs to the media and on its social media pages.

