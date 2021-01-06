April Trinity Site Open House Cancelled

The Trinity Site Open House scheduled for April 3, 2021, at White Sands Missile Range (WSMR) has been
cancelled due to health concerns related to the Covid-19 pandemic.
The decision was made by WSMR Commander Brig. Gen. David Trybula as a precautionary measure to protect an expected turnout of more than 5,000 participants from throughout the United States and overseas, as well as
employees and volunteers supporting the event.
"It is with deep regret that we must cancel the upcoming Trinity Site Open
House that offers such a special opportunity to share our WSMR heritage with
such enthusiastic participants from around the world," said Trybula "But
with the continued health threat posed by the worldwide pandemic, it is my
duty as commander to ensure all available precautions are taken to protect
the public and our WSMR family."
The Trinity Site Open House on Oct. 2, 2021, is still scheduled to occur;
however, any decision to cancel the event will be announced immediately by
WSMR Public Affairs to the media and on its social media pages.
- 30 -
White Sands Missile Range, DoD's largest, fully-instrumented, open air
range, provides America's Armed Forces, allies, partners, and defense
technology innovators with the world's premiere research, development, test,
evaluation, experimentation, and training facilities to ensure our nation's
defense readiness.